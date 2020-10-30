CORONAVIRUS ISOLATION DAY 231 UPDATE: Coronavirus Lands A Right Hook Directly On My Jaw

It’s day 231 of the war against coronavirus, and it’s been a very tough week.

After fighting this virus for nearly eight months, I think it's safe to say that we've had our worst week in a very long time.

Why do I say that? Well, Wisconsin’s football season lasted all of one game before coronavirus derailed our hopes and dreams.

If there was ever a week where coronavirus landed a right hook on our jaw, it was this one.

BREAKING: The Wisconsin vs. Nebraska football game has officially been canceled. The game won’t be made up. It’s just done, and the Badgers are done with football for at least a week. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 28, 2020

Things had been going so well. It felt like we were moving the needle in the correct direction. It felt like we had won.

I was drinking beers in celebration, hammering pizza as I watched Wisconsin dismantle Illinois and life was good.

By this last Sunday, it was already all starting to fall apart. Graham Mertz tested positive for coronavirus, and the game against Nebraska was canceled Wednesday.

To say things aren’t going well would be the definition of an understatement. The Wisconsin football season fell apart faster than my dreams with women at the bar, and you’d be shocked by how fast those fall apart.

In any war, you’re going to lose a few battles. You’re going to lose, and then it all becomes about what you do to bounce back.

Well, having our game against Nebraska being canceled is the definition of losing a fight. Now, it’s about how we respond.

So, I will grind through this weekend without Wisconsin football on my TV knowing that there is still hope on the horizon.

We lost this round, but we will bounce back. You best believe that.