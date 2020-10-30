Watch The Latest Teaser Trailer For ‘Halloween Kills’ With Jamie Lee Curtis

Another teaser has been released for “Halloween Kills.”

The plot of the latest film in the “Halloween” saga with Jamie Lee Curtis, according to IMDB, is simply, “The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode continues in the next thrilling chapter of the Halloween series.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Obviously, that doesn’t tell us much at all, but we all know what the “Halloween” movies are about. It’s Michael Myers slicing and dicing up people as his sister Laurie Strode (Curtis) tries to stop him.

Watch the latest preview below.

As I’ve said many times before, horror isn’t really my preferred genre, but I will watch a horror movie if it’s really good.

The original “Halloween” movie and the direct sequel in 2018 are both outstanding films. Hell, the original might have changed the horror game forever when it comes to slashers, and the film from two years ago was also great.

Now, we’re getting “Halloween Kills” in 2021, and I’m pumped to see what we get in the latest installment to the series.

Also, I just love how Michael Myers never dies. Not to spoil anything, but there really shouldn’t be a sequel to the 2018 version.

I’m not even sure how it’s possible, but here we are! It’s also already been confirmed that “Halloween Ends” will arrive in 2022. So, we’re not done just yet. There’s at least one more movie after “Halloween Kills.”

Let us know what you think of the preview in the comments, and you can catch it in theaters starting Oct. 15, 2021.