Kanye West Takes Out Presidential Ad In The New York Times

Rapper Kanye West took out an ad in the New York Times that was paid for by his campaign.

The ad, which appeared in the newspaper on Friday, featured a letter written by Kanye titled, “Dear Future,” according to Page Six.

“This is his open letter on how he envisions the future of America should be,” a representative for Kanye told the outlet.

Kanye took out a two-page ad in A section of the New York Times. Ugh. pic.twitter.com/B2cP07XzKK — Delia (@DeliaCabe) October 30, 2020

Kanye’s future focuses on families, education and the justice system.

“Our future will provide expecting families with a safe and secure plan that values every stage of life,” West wrote. “Our future will provide a justice system that treats everyone equally regardless of their socioeconomic status. Our future will provide an education system that promotes freedom and visionary thinking. Our happy, healthy future looks like the new Garden of Eden with children running and the elderly brimming with joy on how beautiful our world has become. Our future has homes for everyone.” (RELATED: Kanye West Talks About ‘America’s Destiny’ In First Campaign Ad With Call To Turn To Faith And Family)

The letter was heavily focused on religion with Kanye talking about God providing.

“Jesus loves everyone,” Kanye said. “When I close my eyes, I see our God providing us with a bright future. I feel like a kid the night before Christmas when I think about our future.”

The bottom of the ad shows it was paid for by Kanye 2020.

This is such an interesting presidential ad. I feel like it’s pointless for Kanye to have spent money on this ad considering there is no way he’s winning the 2020 presidential election. He’ll just have to try again another year.