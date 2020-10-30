Politifact Agrees With Calling ‘Thin Blue Line’ Flag ‘Anti-Black Lives Matter’

Politifact deemed a Facebook post calling a “Thin Blue Line” flag “anti-Black Lives Matter” mostly true, writing that it was seen at a rally for President Donald Trump, who opposes the latter movement.

The article fact checked the following Facebook post written on Oct. 20, 2020: “An ‘anti-Black Lives Matter’ flag replaced the American flag behind President Trump during a Waukesha campaign rally.”

Politifact largely focused on whether the “Thin Blue Line” flag is also anti-BLM.

Tonight in Wisconsin. First the anti-Black Lives Matter flag flew outside his rallies, then beside the American flag. Now it has replaced the American flag. That’s significant. pic.twitter.com/1IXgo06A3C — Jeff Sharlet (@JeffSharlet) October 25, 2020

The company “Thin Blue Line USA” developed the flag in 2014 to show “compassion and support for our nation’s police officers,” according to its website.

“Thin Blue Line USA” president Andrew Johnson said in 2020 that there are “no politics involved with the flag,” but suggested that perhaps the pro-police images after the launch of the BLM movement helped his idea. The BLM movement came to prominence in 2013 after George Zimmerman was acquitted regarding the death of Trayvon Martin.

“Whatever the intended meaning of the flag, it has come to carry different connotations to different people,” according to Politifact. (RELATED: Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower Vandalized Again, Covered In Tar)

The flag is often seen at Trump rallies, according to Politifact, which wrote that the president “has made clear he opposes the Black Lives Matter protests.”

The flag was also seen at the 2017 Charlottesville protests alongside Confederate flags, according to Politifact. The company disavowed the flag’s use here, the article added.

“And the Thin Blue Line flag has become a prominent part of the pro-police Blue Lives Matter movement — which arose to counter the Blak [sic] Lives Matter movement,” Politifact declared, adding that “it is possible to support both” movements but “Trump has made clear he opposes the Black Lives Matter protests.”

“So, those attending the rally or seeing the images could easily see the flag as an ‘anti Black Lives Matter flag,'” Politifact decided. “We rate the claim mostly true.”