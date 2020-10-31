Man Turns Himself In For Killing Father Of New England Patriots Running Back

A man was taken into custody on Thursday after confessing to killing Tyrone White, father of New England Patriots running back James White.

Daniel Chamblin, 32, was arrested for the death of Tyrone White. Chamblin faces vehicular homicide and reckless driving charges, NBC News Boston reported.

Tyrone White, 59, was killed in an alleged vehicular homicide back in September in Broward County, Fla. that Chamblin confessed to on Thursday.

White, who was in the passenger seat of a Volkswagen Passat, was driving with his wife, Lisa, when the Subaru WRX belonging to Chamblin crashed directly into their vehicle around the streets of Griffin Road and Southwest 118th Avenue, according to NBC News Boston. (RELATED: Fatal Bus Crash In New Mexico Leaves At Least Seven Dead)

In the fatal crash, Chamblin sent the Volkswagen that was being driven by Tyrone and Lisa White sideways. The impact from the Subaru caused the Whites to strike a curb, and roll until resting upside-down on the side of the road.

Witnesses of the incident assisted Chamblin in escaping his car that was catching on fire. Once Daniel was safely rescued from his vehicle, Chamblin was rushed to the hospital along with the driver of the Volkswagen Lisa White, 58.

Tyrone White was announced dead at the scene of the crime.