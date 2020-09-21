James White’s Dad Tyrone Dies In A Car Crash

New England Patriots running back James White’s father was killed in a Sunday car crash.

According to Andy Slater, White’s father Tyrone, who was a Miami-Dade Police Department captain, was killed Sunday and his mother Lisa was left in critical condition. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The dynamic RB didn’t play against the Seahawks after being informed. The Broward County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death after the crash in Cooper City, according to ESPN.

Sad news to report. Patriots’ RB James White’s father was in a car crash today and did not survive. His mother was also in the car and is in critical condition. White’s father, Tyrone, was a captain with the Miami-Dade Police Department. James was told and is inactive tonight. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) September 20, 2020



Obviously, this is incredibly heartbreaking, and there’s no other way to put it. Parents dying is one of the toughest parts of life.

It’s not something anyone is really built to deal with, especially when it happens under such incredibly tragic circumstances.

“James, I’m praying for you, man.” Russell Wilson sends a heartfelt message to his former college teammate James White after White’s father, Tyrone, died in a car crash today and his mother, Lisa, was hospitalized (via @SNFonNBC)pic.twitter.com/dxnDBwoFgd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2020

James White is a 100% pure class human, and I can’t imagine how much he’s struggling right now. He must be filled with so much heartbreak and pain.

It’s a horrible situation that he’s found himself in, and it happened out of nowhere.

Sending all our love to James White and his family. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/b8FQyZXdFP — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) September 21, 2020

Our thoughts and prayers are with James White, his family, friends and the Patriots during this tough time.