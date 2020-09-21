Editorial

James White’s Dad Tyrone Dies In A Car Crash

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 04: James White #28 of the New England Patriots carries the ball against the Tennessee Titans in the first half of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
New England Patriots running back James White’s father was killed in a Sunday car crash.

According to Andy Slater, White’s father Tyrone, who was a Miami-Dade Police Department captain, was killed Sunday and his mother Lisa was left in critical condition. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The dynamic RB didn’t play against the Seahawks after being informed. The Broward County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death after the crash in Cooper City, according to ESPN.


Obviously, this is incredibly heartbreaking, and there’s no other way to put it. Parents dying is one of the toughest parts of life.

It’s not something anyone is really built to deal with, especially when it happens under such incredibly tragic circumstances.

James White is a 100% pure class human, and I can’t imagine how much he’s struggling right now. He must be filled with so much heartbreak and pain.

It’s a horrible situation that he’s found himself in, and it happened out of nowhere.

Our thoughts and prayers are with James White, his family, friends and the Patriots during this tough time.