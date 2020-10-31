It’s Another Great Day Of College Football In America

It’s another great day of college football in the USA.

Despite the fact that I'm nursing a substantial hangover right now, I couldn't be more excited for the day ahead of me.

It’s Ohio State vs. Penn State today, and that’s a shot of adrenaline straight to the heart for college football fans around America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Oct 29, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

Am I bummed that the Badgers aren’t playing Nebraska today? You better believe it. I’m super bummed, but welcome to life during a global pandemic.

Things sure change fast, and we now have the week off thanks to coronavirus.

Despite the fact that the Badgers aren’t playing today, it’s still an amazing day of football. The cowards and liars in the media tried their hardest to cancel the season.

Coronavirus threw every single punch it had at college football, and we’re still here. We’re not leaving. College football isn’t leaving.

So, I hope you’re all as excited as I am for today. Even without the Badgers playing today, it’s still a beautiful Saturday in America.

Fire up your grill, get some beer on ice, text the boys and have yourself a great day. This is America. We play college football and we win world wars.

Let’s roll!