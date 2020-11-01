Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Won’t Play Against Notre Dame

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence won’t be on the field against Notre Dame.

Following the Tigers beating Boston College in a close game Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney announced that Lawrence is out against the Fighting Irish this Saturday because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dabo Swinney just told reporters Trevor Lawrence will be OUT vs. Notre Dame. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 31, 2020

Breaking: Trevor Lawrence will not be able to play next week against No. 4 Notre Dame, coach Dabo Swinney said. Lawrence tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, and must isolate for a minimum of 10 days per ACC protocols. pic.twitter.com/ksfTTgpdEx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 31, 2020

Seeing as how the Tigers struggled mightily to beat Boston College without Lawrence on the field, they might be in big trouble this Saturday.

Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect that I’ve seen in the past 20 years, and now he’s out for Clemson’s biggest game of the season.

I’d be very nervous right now if I was a fan of the Tigers.

D.J. Uiagalelei played well at times against Boston College, but the Tigers will lose if they play this Saturday like they did against BC.

That’s just a fact. The Fighting Irish will upset them if they don’t play incredibly well with Lawrence out.

GOOOOO DJ ???? Clemson freshman QB D.J. Uiagalelei put on a show in his first career start 30/41

367 yards

3 TDs pic.twitter.com/frpsWQ8tLL — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) October 31, 2020

You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on NBC.