Clemson Quarterback Trevor Lawrence Won’t Play Against Notre Dame

Oct 3, 2020; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks to make a pass during their game against at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

(Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence won’t be on the field against Notre Dame.

Following the Tigers beating Boston College in a close game Saturday, head coach Dabo Swinney announced that Lawrence is out against the Fighting Irish this Saturday because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Seeing as how the Tigers struggled mightily to beat Boston College without Lawrence on the field, they might be in big trouble this Saturday.

Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect that I’ve seen in the past 20 years, and now he’s out for Clemson’s biggest game of the season.

I’d be very nervous right now if I was a fan of the Tigers.

 

D.J. Uiagalelei played well at times against Boston College, but the Tigers will lose if they play this Saturday like they did against BC.

That’s just a fact. The Fighting Irish will upset them if they don’t play incredibly well with Lawrence out.

You can catch the game at 7:30 EST on NBC.