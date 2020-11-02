Chrissy Teigen Finds Special Way To Honor Son Lost To Pregnancy Complications

Chrissy Teigen found a special way to honor her and John Legend’s son Jack, after they lost him following pregnancy complications at 20 weeks.

The 34-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model tweeted out a picture of her arm with the tattoo that read Jack in cursive script, according to People magazine in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Chrissy Teigen Hospitalized During Pregnancy Due To Excessive Bleeding)

The piece went on to note that the new ink is located above other ones that the super model has that honors her husband, their 2-year-old and four-year-old daughter that read, “John – Luna – Miles” and “Chrissy – Luna – Miles.” (RELATED: Report: Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Expecting 3rd Child)

On Monday, Los Angeles-based artist, Winter Stone, who is reportedly responsible for the ink, shared two pictures on social media showing that Legend also got a matching tattoo with his wife that reads simply, “Jack,” per the outlet.

On Sept 3o, Teigen shared the heartbreaking news that she had suffered a miscarriage. In the caption next to her post she wrote about how she and Legend “never decide on” their babies’ “names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before” they leave the hospital.

“But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” she added. “So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”