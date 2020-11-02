‘Mandates And Regulations’: Economist Nicholas Loris On Biden’s Energy And Environment Platform

Nicholas Loris, the deputy director of the Thomas A. Roe Institute for Economic Policy Studies and Herbert and Joyce Morgan Fellow in Energy and Environmental Policy, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about the Biden campaign’s energy and environment platform, the economic impact of a Biden administration and more.

“It’s been a little bit all over the place. During the Democrat primary, it was more of a ‘hey, we are going to ban fracking’ because both Vice President Harris and Kamala Harris need to tack further to the left,” Loris, who recently published a report accessing the Biden energy and environment platform, said about Biden’s stance on fracking.

He continued, “they’ve since softened that position — though their energy and environment plan still takes a pretty aggressive approach in terms of limiting access to affordable and reliable energy.” (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Have To Run To The Middle East’: Fracking Company Owner Says US Can Produce Own Energy)

“Most notably, they would ban new leases for energy production on federal land,” Loris said. “There’s a whole host of mandates and regulations that the administration could pursue and would likely pursue to restrict the use of natural gas.”

Loris also discussed the implications of being energy independent, the economic impact of a Biden administration and more.

