Pennsylvania Attorney General Says Trump Will Lose Election If All Votes Are Counted In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Saturday that President Donald Trump will lose the election if all of the votes are counted in Pennsylvania.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose,” Shapiro said on Twitter. “That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.” (RELATED: Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Updates Guidance, Orders Ballots To Be Counted If They Arrive Late)

“For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court,” he added, “We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!”

Shapiro’s comments come after the president told several thousand people at a Saturday rally that “If we win Pennsylvania, it’s over,” according to a Philadelphia Inquirer article that the attorney general linked to in his tweet.

During his 4 rallies that were held Saturday in Pennsylvania, Trump encouraged his supporters to go to polling places in the battleground state to scrutinize them, the Inquirer reported. He also criticized a Supreme Court decision that allowed Pennsylvania to continue counting mail-in ballots for 3 days after Election Day.

The attorney general also criticized the president over reports that Trump was planning to call the results on election night if it appeared that he was ahead. Trump denied the Sunday Axios report claiming that he was going to declare an early victory, telling reporters Sunday night that “it’s a terrible thing when ballots can be collected after an election.”

“I think it’s terrible that we can’t know the results of an election the night of the election,” Trump continued, according to Axios. “We’re going to go in the night of, as soon as that election’s over, we’re going in with our lawyers.”

“We don’t want to have Pennsylvania, where you have a political governor, a very partisan guy. … We don’t want to be in a position where he’s allowed, every day, to watch ballots come in,” the president said. “See if we can only find 10,000 more ballots.”

Shapiro said that all votes will be counted in Pennsylvania regardless of what Trump has said.

“So Donald Trump can get out there and say whatever the hell he wants on election night, but the only thing that matters is when we’ve counted up all the legal eligible votes here in Pennsylvania and the other states, and what the people have said, what the will of the people is,” Shapiro said according to Fox News.