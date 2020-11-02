‘Proud To Vote For Joe Biden,’ Says Ex-RNC Comms Director

Ryan Mahoney, a former Republican National Committee (RNC) communications director, posted a picture Monday of his ballot for Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“Proud to vote country over party,” Mahoney, who served as RNC communications director from 2017 to 2019, tweeted. “Proud to vote for [Joe Biden].”

Proud to vote country over party Proud to vote for @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/jK0DKaeI52 — Ryan Mahoney (@rcmahoney) November 2, 2020

Mahoney joined at least three other former RNC communications officials to throw their support behind the former vice president, The Hill reported.

Doug Heye, who directed communications for the RNC in the first years of the Obama administration, said Monday on Twitter he had written in Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), the party’s nominee in 2012. Trevor Francis, Heye’s predecessor, told The Hill he voted for Biden. And Lisa Miller, who ran the communications shop during former President George W. Bush’s administration, said in an email Monday she had cast her ballot for Biden.

Several hundred former George W. Bush officials formed a super PAC called “43 Alumni For Biden” this summer to support the Democratic nominee.

Former George W. Bush White House press secretary Ari Fleischer, however, explained to “Fox & Friends” today why he is supporting President Donald Trump and why he feels other “shy Bush supporters” would as well.

“So when you talk about who’s helped the poor, who’s done more to help low-income Americans, it’s President Trump and his economic policies, and that’s why I’m voting for him,” Fleischer said. “He’s delivered, and he deserves reelection.” (RELATED: ‘Flat Out Communist Propaganda’: Kamala Harris Ripped After Posting ‘Equality And Equity’ Video)

Trump trails Biden by 6.5 points overall just one day before the election day, according to Real Clear Politics’ national polling average.