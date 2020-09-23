Kristin Cavallari Opens Up About Her Marriage To Jay Cutler Ending

Reality star Kristin Cavallari clarified that her marriage to football star Jay Cutler didn’t end “overnight.”

Cavallari claimed the two worked on their marriage for “years and years” in an interview published Wednesday by People magazine.

“I always thought it was interesting when people would refer to us as ‘couple goals,'” Cavallari told the outlet. “I was like, ‘If you guys only knew.'”

The marriage really began to fall apart during the filming of the last season of “Very Cavallari.” The couple produced three seasons of the reality show.

“We definitely kept a lot of stuff private,” Cavallari said. “Producers saw stuff, but they didn’t put it in the show — which is good, because I don’t want my kids to ever [see that].” (RELATED: Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Are Getting A Divorce)

“It didn’t happen overnight,” Cavallari says of their breakup. “We tried really, really hard for years and years. It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made.”

Cavallari and Cutler announced their divorce on Instagram back in April.

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the couple shared in a joint statement. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”