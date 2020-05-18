Jay Cutler Would Reportedly ‘Storm Off’ Set While Filming ‘Very Cavallari’

Jay Cutler would apparently storm off set if he wasn’t happy while filming “Very Cavallari.”

The former Bears and Dolphins quarterback is currently getting a divorce from Kristin Cavallari, and more and more details are coming out. A source told Cosmopolitan that Cutler would just dip if he wasn’t happy on set. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“If he wasn’t happy with how something had come across, he would take his microphone off and storm off. This horrified Kristin and he was lucky that she was an executive producer as it meant that those scenes and his horrible behavior never made it on television,” the source explained.

I’m so team Jay Cutler in this situation that it’s not even funny. I hope he wins every aspect of this divorce. I’m 100% cheering for him.

Is the fact he reportedly stormed off set supposed to make me upset? The dude went from slinging touchdown passes to being on a dumb reality TV show.

Anything he does is justified in my mind. Again, he’s a former NFL quarterback they tried to make into a TV star.

Either let him do it his way or just don’t have him do it. You don’t change Jay Cutler for the game. You change the game for Cutler.

Also, the optics of Jay Cutler just storming off set when upset is laugh-out-loud funny. The man is a legend for bros everywhere.

Is Kristin Cavallari an all-time smoke? Yes, but I think the NFL world is pulling for Cutler in this divorce. The man is a legend in the game. We can’t abandon him.

If he wants to storm off sets, he’s earned that right!