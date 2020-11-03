Julianne Hough Officially Files For Divorce 5 Months After Separation From Brooks Laich

Actress Julianne Hough has officially filed for divorce from husband Brooks Laich after five months of separation.

Hough filed the paperwork Monday in Los Angeles, according to the Blast.

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate,” the two said in a statement to People at the time. “We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.” (RELATED: Julianne Hough Opens Up About Coming Out As ‘Not Straight’)

Hough and Laich announced their separation after not quarantining together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hough’s actions reportedly caused the divorce between the two, according to a report published in June by USWeekly.

“Her actions are what caused her divorce with Brooks,” a source told the outlet at the time. “Brooks did not want a divorce, but he felt pushed toward it because of how Julianne was behaving. But Brooks is not the one who is bummed now.”

Hough revealed she is not straight in August of 2019.