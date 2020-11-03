Keith Olbermann Apologizes After Calling Trump ‘A Whiny Little Kunta Kinte’

Keith Olbermann apologized in a tweet Tuesday after receiving backlash for calling President Donald Trump “a whiny little Kunta Kinte.”

“Just logged back in: I apologize for my previous subtweet of this. I was using an old 70’s-80’s technique for calling somebody a c*** without saying/writing c***, just using a sound-alike to call Trump a c***,” Olbermann tweeted.

Olbermann clarified that he was attempting to apply a derogatory term to the president.

“Deleting previous, largely because this one clarifies the c*** part,” Olbermann continued in his tweet.

Olbermann previously called Trump “a whiny little Kunta Kinte,” according to a screenshot of the now-deleted tweet.

“Yes @realDonaldTrump has always been, always will be, and on the day of his bid for re-election, still is: a whiny little Kunta Kinte,” Olbermann tweeted, sharing a clip from Trump’s Tuesday appearance on “Fox and Friends.” (RELATED: Keith Olbermann Melts Down On Twitter: ‘Resign You Mother******* Traitor’)

Olbermann’s tweet sparked widespread backlash and criticism on Twitter. (RELATED: ‘He Was A Half-Ass…Not A Very Good Sports Reporter’: Rudy Giuliani Goes After Keith Olbermann Our Anti-Trump Comments)

Some users decried Olbermann’s use of the term Kunta Kinte, the name of a black slave who resists American masters in the book and TV show “Roots” as a racist remark.

