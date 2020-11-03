REPORT: All Voting Machines Go Down In 1 Georgia County

A Georgia county is experiencing a glitch in in its voting machines during the morning of Election Day, numerous sources reported.

Spalding County officials reportedly said that voting machines countywide were down following the glitch, according to WSBTV.

#BREAKING: Per Spalding County

The county’s elections officials have not responded to the Daily Caller in time for publication to confirm the status of the technical difficulties. Spalding County Sheriff’s Office reportedly confirmed the glitch to local news station Fox 5.

Officials also reportedly told Fox 5 that the problem is being worked on, and that voters should expect longer lines due to the issue, which they hope will be resolved quickly.

In the 2016 presidential election, 60.3% of Spalding County voted for Donald Trump, while 36% voted for his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton, according to Politico. (RELATED: Here’s Where The Key Senate Races Stand One Day Before The Election)

Georgia is a battleground in the 2020 presidential election, and both Trump and his opponent Democrat Joe Biden have campaigned aggressively in the state. Biden’s running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris had visited the state on Sunday, as did Trump, who held a rally. Former President Barack Obama also visited Atlanta to support Biden a day before the election, according to USA Today.

The state is also the only one in the country to feature two senatorial races, both of which are competitive and could ultimately determine which party controls the chamber.