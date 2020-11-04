FIU Vs. UTEP Canceled Because Of Coronavirus

FIU has canceled their Saturday game against UTEP.

The Panthers announced late Tuesday afternoon that they pulled the plug on the game “due to the number of healthy scholarship football student-athletes available for this game, and to ensure a sufficient number moving forward.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While not specifying how many FIU players might have coronavirus, Brett McMurphy added that the issues here seem to be solely with the Panthers.

Saturday’s FIU st UTEP game has been canceled because of COVID issues at FIU — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 3, 2020

Well, another game bites the dust because of coronavirus! Are we all having fun? Is this fun for everyone?

I know I sure am enjoying the carnage and chaos we find ourselves with every single week.

In all seriousness, it’s one game between two smaller programs. In the grand scheme of things, it’ll have no impact on the national title race.

Is it unfortunate for the fans of both teams? Yes, but it’s not going to slow down the world of college football too much.

Don’t let fearmongers scare you. We’re going to be just fine as long as the powerful teams keep grinding it out.