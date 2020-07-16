REPORT: Coronavirus Testing For College Football Will Take Place 72 Hours Before Games

Testing for coronavirus in college football is expected to take place 72 hours before games are played.

According to Pete Thamel, the NCAA and Power 5 commissioners are expected to release a report Thursday on the guidelines. Brett McMurphy reported that it’s expected the guidelines will mandate testing for coronavirus 72 hours before a game happens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: The NCAA and Power 5 commissioners are expected to release a report tomorrow that includes medical recommendations for COVID testing. The guidelines hope to add uniformity to testing procedures, including weekly mandatory testing. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) July 16, 2020

NCAA & Power 5 commissioners will make medical recommendations to add uniformity to COVID testing procedures for players, including PCR weekly tests at least 72 hours before games, sources told @Stadium. 1st reported by Yahoo. For example, testing on Wednesdays for Saturday games — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 16, 2020

This should be pretty interesting when it comes to the timeline for testing. It almost seems like 72 hours is a bit too far out from kickoff.

What happens if everyone tests clean on Wednesday, goes out Thursday night, contracts the virus, doesn’t get tested again and plays Saturday?

That doesn’t seem like a great situation.

I’m not a medical expert, but why would you test the players before they’re quarantined in hotels Friday night?

Wouldn’t the best option be to test them right before they gear up for the game? That seems to create a lot less time for issues.

Again, a lot of things can go wrong in 72 hours.

Having said all of that, I hope like hell this testing works and that games happen. I’ll literally take whatever works. It’s that simple.

If it’s going to guarantee football happening, then sign me up.