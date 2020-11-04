Matthew McConaughey Celebrates His 51st Birthday

Matthew McConaughey turned 51 Wednesday.

On this day 51 years ago, Matthew McConaughey was born. I don’t want to say we should declare November 4th a national holiday, but let’s not rule it out! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Honestly how can anyone not be a huge fan of Matthew McConaughey? Seriously, how can you think the dude isn’t an absolute superstar?

All the dude does is make monster hits. “True Detective” season one might be the single greatest season of television in history, and McConaughey is a huge reason why.

Not only is McConaughey an outstanding actor, but he’s also just a damn good dude. In an industry that lacks authenticity, you’ll struggle to find anyone more real than McConaughey.

The dude is who he is, and he simply doesn’t care who knows it. He loves making movies, cheering for the Texas Longhorns and spitting out life lessons like he’s constantly in a Lincoln commercial.

Again, what’s not to love?

View this post on Instagram #texaschainsawmassacre #happyhalloween A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Oct 31, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

So, congratulations to McConaughey for making it 51 years on this planet. The dude is a living legend, and I can’t wait to see what we get out of him next!