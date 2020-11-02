Matthew McConaughey Discusses Life And Success In Electric Interview With Colin Cowherd

Matthew McConaughey was at the top of his game during a recent interview with Colin Cowherd.

McConaughey appeared on “The Herd” to promote his new book “Greenlights,” which is outstanding, and he was flowing when talking about life, success and finding green lights along the way. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It sounded less like an interview and more like a motivational speech to have me ready to run through a wall. Give his entire interview a watch below.

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again for everyone out there. I can listen to Matthew McConaughey talk for hours and never get bored.

The man just has a way of speaking to our souls, and I can’t get enough of it. In a world that’s full of fake people, he’s about as authentic as it gets.

Also, if you haven’t started reading “Greenlights” just yet, I suggest that you do because it’s an outstanding book.

I’m only a little bit into it, and I’m already 100% hooked on every single word. It’s a hell of a memoir from the Hollywood legend.

View this post on Instagram #texaschainsawmassacre #happyhalloween A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) on Oct 31, 2020 at 10:20am PDT

Stay frosty, McConaughey. I’m loving all these life stories and motivational speeches.