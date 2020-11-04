Matthew Stafford’s Wife Calls Out The Detroit Free Press Over Negative Article

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly wasn’t too pleased with a local Detroit news outlet following a loss this past Sunday.

The Lions lost in embarrassing fashion to the Colts last Sunday, and it was the latest reminder that I support a trash team. However, Kelly Stafford doesn’t want people criticizing her husband! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to DetroitSportsNation.com, Kelly posted a screenshot of a Detroit Free Press article critiquing her husband’s performance on her Instagram story, and wrote, “Proving they have zero idea what they are talking about YET AGAIN. Stick to sports. K thanks, bye.”

Detroit Lions’ Matthew Stafford deserves most of the blame for loss to Colts https://t.co/FPFnuhSmcA — Detroit Free Press (@freep) November 1, 2020

Wives of professional athletes shouldn’t be getting into fights with media outlets. It’s not their job, and it doesn’t do anything to help.

You know who should be arguing with the media? In all honesty, not anyone! The players get paid to play, and the writers get paid to write.

Everyone has a role to fill and a job to do. Getting into dumb spats, especially when a spouse does it, is stupid.

You know how Stafford can shut the media up? He can go out there, play out of his mind and win some damn games. That’s how football works.

Matthew Stafford gifts the Colts an easy pick-6????

Instead, his wife is busy taking shots on Instagram. Welcome to life as a Detroit fan!