Antonio Brown Praises Tom Brady’s Leadership Skills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown recently had some high praise for his quarterback Tom Brady.

Brown, who previously played with Brady on the Patriots, will make his debut with the Bucs this Sunday, and his relationship with Brady sounds great going into the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Antonio Brown…big smile and repping the @TB12sports brand. Does this mean him and Tom share clothes now too? #Roomies pic.twitter.com/iPCiX5Pr7q — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) November 4, 2020

Brown said the following about Brady during a Wednesday session with the media, according to NBC Sports:

One of the greatest leaders to be around. He’s encouraging, always inspiring. He brings out the best of the people around him. He wants the best for everyone around him. He’s the greatest quarterback of all time. He’s always getting better day in and day out. I just learn a lot from him. How he trains, how he takes care of himself professionally, his discipline, his work ethic, his approach. He’s been a great guy in my corner and one of my close friends.

I’ve been very open about the fact that I think Brown has no business being back in the NFL, and I think it was a huge mistake for the Bucs to sign him.

However, putting him around a guy like Tom Brady might be his only shot at success in the league again.

Bucs have officially activated Antonio Brown from the reserve/suspension list He can practice with the team tomorrow pic.twitter.com/731ejhJKSt — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2020

Brown needs serious structure, leadership and he needs somebody to keep him in line with the rest of the organization.

If Tom Brady isn’t capable of getting it done, then nobody probably is. Luckily for the Bucs, it sounds like things are off to a hot start.

Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown shows off his new helmet as he practices with his teammates for the first time. #81 expected to see action Sunday night against the Saints. @Buccaneers @FOX13News @Saints pic.twitter.com/xYi5BCOjzW — Jeff Tewksbury (@JeffTewksFox13) November 4, 2020

We’ll have to see how Brown does this Sunday night against the Saints. I have no doubt that Brady is happy to have him out there running routes.