Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a brief statement Thursday afternoon on the electoral “process.”

Biden made the comments shortly after he and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris sat for a coronavirus briefing in Wilmington, Delaware, and reiterated that after “the count is finished, Senator Harris and I will be declared winners.” (RELATED: Trump Launches Last-Ditch Legal Effort In 4 States)

“In America, the vote is sacred. It’s how people of this nation express their will, and it is the will of the voters,” he stated. “No one, not anything else that chooses the president of the United States of America, so each ballot must be counted, and that’s what we’re going to see going through now, and that’s how it should be.”

Biden added that “Democracy is sometimes messy. It sometimes requires a little patience as well, but that patience has been rewarded now for more than 240 years with a system of governance that’s been the envy of the world.”

“I ask everyone to stay calm — all people to stay calm,” he closed. “The process is working. The count is being completed, and we’ll know very soon.”

President Donald Trump’s campaign took a series of legal actions Wednesday and Thursday aimed at cutting into Biden’s electoral momentum.

The campaign filed a recount motion in Wisconsin and separate lawsuits in four states — Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania — seeking to pause vote counting.

The suits in Georgia and Michigan were both dismissed Thursday.