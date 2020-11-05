Loaded Assault-Style Rifle, Molotov Cocktail Among The Kinds Of Weapons Confiscated During Election Protests And Riots

Multiple weapons, including a loaded assault rifle, were confiscated during protests following the 2020 presidential election.

Officials in New York and Portland released images of weapons confiscated during protests Wednesday. The National Guard was called into Portland on Wednesday night after protests turned violent, according to the New York Post.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of weapons taken from a man who ended up arrested after throwing a Molotov cocktail at officers in Portland on Twitter. The officers recovered a loaded rifle.

Loaded rifle seized in arrest. Deputies arrested a man believed to have thrown a Molotov cocktail at PPB officers. Deps. seized a rifle w/ a full magazine. They also recovered add’l magazines, commercial grade fireworks, a knife & spray paint cans. Arrest info to come later. pic.twitter.com/8kERARSSQw — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) November 5, 2020

“They also recovered multiple additional magazines, an improvised explosive device, a knife and a spray paint cans,” spokesman for the Unified Command Chris Liedle said in a video shared Wednesday night on Twitter.

“The man was wearing a tactical vest with ballistic plates,” he added. (RELATED: Dozens Arrested During Violent Demonstrations In New York City)

Meanwhile in New York, knives, tasers and M80 explosives were confiscated during anti-cop protests in the city, the New York Post reported. The NYPD shared photos of each on its Twitter account Wednesday night.

These weapons, confiscated at protests tonight, put others at risk. Bringing weapons to peaceful protests cannot and will not be tolerated. We are currently working to de-escalate the situation. Anyone caught with a weapon will be arrested. pic.twitter.com/GiCDv74ncT — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 5, 2020

“Bringing weapons to peaceful protests cannot and will not be tolerated,” the department’s news Twitter said. “We are currently working to de-escalate the situation. Anyone caught with a weapon will be arrested.”

Several people were arrested in Denver on charges of criminal mischief, assault and weapons violations, according to CBS 4. Police reportedly recovered a handgun, knife, hammer and bear spray, the outlet reported.