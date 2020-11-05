It’s A Great Time To Watch ‘The Social Network’

It’s the perfect time to watch “The Social Network” if you’ve never seen the movie before.

The 2010 film from Aaron Sorkin and David Fincher tells the incredible story behind the founding of Facebook, and it’s one of the greatest movies ever made. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

You might think a movie about the founding of a website sounds pretty boring. Well, you’d be very wrong. It’s one of the most intense movies that I’ve ever seen.

The first time I watched “The Social Network” I was sitting in a movie theater in Bozeman, Montana, and I was hooked from the first scene.

It’s an absolutely electric movie about friendship, betrayal, enemies and finding an indescribable amount of success and money at a young age.

The story of Mark Zuckerberg and his crew is simply almost too insane to even be real. They were some Harvard kids, and they created social media as we know it.

Oh, they also got rich as a hell in the process. “The Social Network” does an amazing job of covering all the bases.

Now, the movie is on Netflix, and I truly can’t recommend it enough if you haven’t already seen it. It’s worth every single minute.

Despite the fact that it was 2010 when I first saw it, I’ve probably seen it 20 times since, and it never gets old.

So, if you need something to watch, you can’t go wrong with “The Social Network.” Trust me when I say that it’s outstanding.