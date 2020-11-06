‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Gets Engaged After 3 Episodes

Every season of “The Bachelorette” is supposed to be the most dramatic season yet, but Clare Crawley might have taken the cake this season.

By the end of the third episode that aired Thursday, Clare was engaged to contestant Dale Moss and former “Bachelor” contestant Tayshia Adams was our new Bachelorette.

Watch Dale propose to Clare for yourself:

There’s a lot to unpack here — mostly because it seems unreal that Dale and Clare could actually be in love after knowing each other for a millisecond. Many are saying the whole thing was fake, but it seems odd for it to be faked on both sides.

Clare did a lot of things wrong during this season, but I’m glad that her story ended happily. It definitely could have gone wrong when she told Dale she loved him after knowing him for (probably) 24 hours. (RELATED: REPORT: Clare Crawley Might Be Replaced As ‘The Bachelorette’ By Tayshia Adams)

Now, the other contestants that Clare broke up with moments before Dale proposed to her are still getting a second chance with Tayshia.

You can watch Tayshia become the new Bachelorette here:

I love that Tayshia is the new Bachelorette, but I’m not sure these guys are going to like her. All of the guys seem to be so caught up on Clare. I don’t blame them. They all spent weeks creating fake relationships with Clare in their heads while filming was pushed because of coronavirus and the mandatory quarantine before filming finally started.

The season can only get more dramatic from here. So, bring it on Tayshia.