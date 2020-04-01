New ‘Bachelorette’ Season Will Address Coronavirus Pandemic

The upcoming “Bachelorette” season featuring Clare Crawley will address the coronavirus pandemic once filming begins.

Reality show host Chris Harrison admitted there is not a date for filming to start, after the show was postponed due to COVID-19, according to an interview published Tuesday by People magazine.

“Until we can do this show and do it safely, we won’t do it,” Harrison told People. “Right now we are just on hold and it’s being postponed. But we’re all chomping at the bit to get back to it and to have Clare be our Bachelorette.”

Once they do start filming Crawley’s season, Harrison said they will openly talk about the coronavirus pandemic.

“When we shoot Clare’s season, it’s going to be indicative of what’s happening in the world,” Harrison said. (RELATED: New ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Encourages More Guys To Apply For Her Season)

“Obviously there will be talks of the pandemic and, ‘What were you doing quarantining and who were you with?’ Those are going to be the conversations that we’re going to embrace,” he added. “And then when you watch Clare’s season, 20 years from now, you’re going to think, ‘What? What were these people doing? Why did they not hug? Why were they scared to embrace?’ And that’s kind of the beauty of this show is it always embraces what’s happening in the real world.”

I love how open and more transparent “The Bachelor” franchise has become. We used to not talk about anything that the producers didn’t want to have on the show. Sex is talked about freely on the show now. They’ve had a LGBT contestant. We’re really branching out these days.

Of course, we’re going to talk about COVID-19. This is going to consume us long after the threat of the virus has retreated.