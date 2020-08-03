REPORT: Clare Crawley Might Be Replaced On ‘The Bachelorette’ By Tayshia Adams

“The Bachelorette” lead Clare Crawley has reportedly been recast and former contestant Tayshia Adams might take her place.

The rumor gained traction in Bachelor Nation after Crawley’s Twitter account liked a tweet about Adams on Sunday night, according to Entertainment Tonight.

According to a screenshot, the tweet read, “I’m sure many would be thrilled with Tayshia, too!!”

This all comes as rumors ran wild on social media about Crawley reportedly quitting “The Bachelorette” after falling in love with one of her would-be contestants. Bachelor Nation gossip columnist Reality Steve tweeted out a Reddit theory that Crawley quit the show and is being replaced with Adams.

(MAJOR SPOILER): I’ve been made aware of this Reddit post making the rounds. Been on the phone for the last 2 hrs digging. I cannot confirm with 100% certainty if it’s true yet, but if you ask my opinion, I think there is some serious validity to it based on what I’m hearing now pic.twitter.com/y0SudK7Pcl — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) July 31, 2020

“(MAJOR SPOILER): I’ve been made aware of this Reddit post making the rounds,” Reality Steve tweeted. “Been on the phone for the last 2 hrs digging. I cannot confirm with 100% certainty if it’s true yet, but if you ask my opinion, I think there is some serious validity to it based on what I’m hearing now.” (RELATED: New ‘Bachelorette’ Clare Crawley Encourages More Guys To Apply For Her Season)

Crawley has been filming her season and said she fell in love with contestant Dale Moss and decided to end filming, according to a report published by Cosmopolitan. The producers apparently called back contestants that Crawley eliminated and made Adams the new lead.

This is one of the craziest “Bachelorette” pre-stories I have ever been able to witness. Just makes the drama for the next season that much juicer. They were already filming Crawley’s season, so if Adams is becoming the next “Bachelorette” they will be behind schedule.

I don’t have any doubt Adams will make a good “Bachelorette.” She’s been a contestant and appeared on “Bachelor In Paradise,” so she’s definitely had the experience.