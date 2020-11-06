Rioter Allegedly Attempts To Strangle Officer With Metal Chain As Violence Continues In New York City

A man allegedly pushed an officer to the ground and attempted to strangle him with a metal chain on Thursday during continued unrest in New York city, authorities said.
Tonight, while performing their duties near Bond St & Broadway in Manhattan, an officer was pushed to the ground & had this chain pressed against his throat. The suspect was apprehended & will be charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon & attempted strangulation. pic.twitter.com/QuWAosMAAP
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 6, 2020
Wheeler is reportedly a resident of the Manhattan Psychiatric Center, according to a New York post report.
Video from the night showed uniformed NYPD officers shoving back a crowd, some of whom were reportedly credentialed media.
NYPD officers on bikes continue pushing people here including (credentialed) members of the press and @JumaaneWilliams @nycpa pic.twitter.com/eey36K66qr
— katie honan (@katie_honan) November 6, 2020
A total of 60 people were arrested in the Boroughs Wednesday including a woman who was charged with spitting on a cop and another female who purportedly punched a ranking NYPD chief in the face, according to a separate Post report. (RELATED: Dozens Arrested During Violent Demonstrations In New York City)
