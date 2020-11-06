‘Are You Just Purposely Lying So You Can Talk Tough?’: Rep. Dan Crenshaw Lambasts Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Presidential Election

Republican Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw lambasted newly-elected Republican Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene after she criticized Crenshaw for having a “loser mindset” surrounding the outcome of the presidential election.

“If Trump loses, he loses. It was never an impossible outcome and we must accept the final results when it is over. But the unfortunate reality is that there is very little trust in the process, where irregularities have been flagrant and transparency lacking,” Crenshaw said Friday on Twitter.

“It should not be partisan to suggest calmly that investigations occur and the court process plays out. Americans need to be sure of the winner and lose. The winners should especially want that,” he continued in a follow-up tweet.

Viral claims about election fraud have spread on social media since Election Day, as President Donald Trump’s Democratic challenger Joe Biden overtook Trump’s lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania early Friday morning.

The president has repeatedly tweeted claims since election night about how “Democrat run & controlled” states are committing fraud and attempting to steal the election from him. Many of his tweets have been marked “misleading” by Twitter. Trump and his supporters have called into question the transparency of the election and vowed to use “every aspect of the law” to fight a potential defeat. (RELATED: Here’s How Many Trump Tweets Have Been Flagged Since Election Day)

Greene, who has been a vocal supporter of the QAnon conspiracy theory, quote-tweeted Crenshaw, saying that the “time to STAND UP for @realDonaldTrump is RIGHT NOW!”

“Republicans can’t back down. This loser mindset is how the Democrats win. President Trump has fought for us, we have to fight for him. We won’t forget. Trust me.”

Crenshaw then quote-tweeted Greene, asking her, “did you even read past the first sentence? Or are you just purposely lying so you can talk tough?”

“No one said give up. I literally said investigate every irregularity and use the courts. You’re a member of Congress now, Marjorie. Start acting like one.”

Greene responds saying that she “read every word.”

“Why are you ‘leading’ with losing? Our Republican base is sick and tired of weakness coming from Congress. I’m doing exactly what the people of NW Georgia elected me to do. Fight. I hope you’ll join me.”

Greene, who is set to replace retiring Republican Georgia Rep. Tom Graves, gained national attention after making multiple comments that have been criticized as racist and anti-Semitic. She has also questioned whether 9/11 actually occurred before later saying that she believed it did.

Though Greene initially faced harsh criticism from congressional Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, according to Politico, she has since been embraced by GOP members.

President Donald Trump called Greene a “future star” after she won her primary, and Republican Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who faces a competitive election herself, has been campaigning with her across the state.