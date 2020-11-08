Stacey Abrams Predicts Ossoff, Warnock ‘Absolutely’ Can Win Georgia Senate Runoffs

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams insists that Democratic U.S. Senate candidates in Georgia can “absolutely” win runoffs in January against their Republican opponents.

With Georgia likely going in the win column for President-elect Joe Biden and no U.S. Senate candidates drawing the needed 50% of the vote, a January runoff will pit Republican Sen. David Perdue against Jon Ossoff and Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler against Rev. Raphael Warnock. Republicans will need to hold on to at least one of those seats in order to maintain a narrow Senate majority.

During a Sunday morning interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” anchor Jake Tapper asked Abrams if Democrats “have a chance to win both seats?”

WATCH:

“Absolutely,” Abrams said confidently. “I want to push back about this anachronistic notion that we can’t win in Georgia. Years past we have had runoff elections whether the ’92 or 2008 elections, in both elections we elected Democratic presidents … who had strong support in the U.S. Senate.”

To bolster her case, Abrams went on to name “three things” that are happening for the first time in Georgia. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson: If Democrats Had Won The Senate, ‘The Country As We Know It Would Have Ended’)

“One, we’ve got Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock up at the top of these tickets working together to make certain that voters come back,” she said. “Number two, we will have the investment and the resources that have never followed our runoffs in Georgia for Democrats. And number three, this is going to be the determining factor of whether we have access to health care and access to justice in the United States.”

“We know this is gonna be a hard fight. It’s gonna be a competitive fight,” she concluded.