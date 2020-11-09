Country Star Lee Brice Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Will Not Appear At CMA Awards

Country star Lee Brice has tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be taking the stage at the Country Music Association Awards this week.

A rep for the 41-year-old super star shared with the Associated Press in a piece published Sunday, that he’s “in good spirits and not experiencing any symptoms.” (RELATED: Filming On ‘The Batman’ Resumes Following Robert Pattinson’s Reported Coronavirus Quarantine)

The “I Drive Your Truck” hitmaker will now be quarantining at his home over the next few weeks until cleared by a doctor.

Lee Brice Tests Positive for COVID-19, No Longer Performing with Carly Pearce at CMA Awards​ https://t.co/miUzgGNoBi — People (@people) November 9, 2020

“Lee would like to thank the CMAs and all of his incredible fans for his nominations and is wishing his fellow nominees an incredible evening celebrating the best of country music,” Brice’s rep shared in a statement.

A representative for the CMA Awards told the outlet that the “I Don’t Dance” singer had tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of arriving onsite for all the show’s rehearsals and activities ahead of Wednesday night’s annual awards program. (RELATED: Report: Patriots Clear Cam Newton For Broncos Game Following Positive Coronavirus Test)

Brice was scheduled to perform during the annual event with Carly Pearce where the two would perform together on the stage after being nominated for their hit “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” The duet is up for both musical event of the year and music video of the year, per People magazine in a piece published Monday.

CMA CEO Sarah Trahern has admitted this year’s star-studded event will look different due to the pandemic with star’s social distancing.

The 54th Annual CMA Awards take place on ABC Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 8 pm EST.