Khloé Kardashian Reveals She Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Khloé Kardashian has revealed that she tested positive for the coronavirus as she detailed how bad some of her symptoms were.

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” obtained by E! News in a piece published Wednesday, we hear the 36-year-old reality star share she had coronavirus and symptoms included vomiting, shaking, a burning cough and the “craziest headache.” (RELATED: Report: Khloe Kardashian Wants To Marry Tristan Thompson Following Cheating Accusations)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews) on Oct 28, 2020 at 7:00am PDT

The piece started off with Kim Kardashian talking about how the whole family was waiting to find out if Khloe has COVID-19, which she feared she did. (RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Decides To Pull Prank By TP’ing Kourtney Kardashian’s House During Pandemic)

“We’re just anxiously awaiting the results for Khloe to see if she has it or not,” Kim shared. “I mean, my gut tells me she does, just because she’s so sick. And that really scares me for her, ’cause I can tell that she’s now getting scared and that she’s really nervous about it.”

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star then shared in a self-shot video that she has coronavirus.

“Just found out that I do have corona,” Khloe explained. “I have been in my room. It’s gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days.”

“I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache,” she added. “I wouldn’t say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough.”

Kardashian continued, “Let me tell you, that s–t is real. But, we’re all gonna get through this.”

She has since recovered and even posted pictures Wednesday on Instagram of her celebrating Kim’s birthday with the rest of the family in a tropical location.

In Kim’s post on social media about the trip, she noted that they all were able to travel after “2 weeks of multiple health screens” and quarantining.