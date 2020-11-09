Philadelphia Officials Recommend Those Who Attended Biden Celebrations To Quarantine And Get Tested For COVID-19

Philadelphia health officials recommended that any resident who took part in post-election celebrations and protests over the weekend to quarantine for 14 days and be tested for COVID-19, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported Monday.

Residents who were in large crowds were also encouraged to be tested for COVID-19 seven days after exposure to the crowd, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. (RELATED: Celebrations Erupt Across Country Following Projected Joe Biden Election Victory)

Philadelphia is urging anyone who joined the large City Center celebrations ???? to take a COVID-19 test. https://t.co/vEXY8HJS7c — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 9, 2020

The recommendations come as Philadelphia sees an uptick in COVID-19 cases, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Philadelphia reported 1,772 new coronavirus cases Monday since the last results were posted Friday.

“This means that they should stay away from others who are not in their household and, if they absolutely have to be around others, give plenty of distance and wear a mask the entire time,” said Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health in a statement Monday, per The Philadelphia Inquirer.