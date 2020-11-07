Celebrations Erupt Across Country Following Projected Joe Biden Election Victory

Celebrations erupted across the country following Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the presidential election.

A man carrying groceries down my street takes in the moment pic.twitter.com/GFo8DIgSMX — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) November 7, 2020

A man carrying groceries down my street takes in the moment pic.twitter.com/GFo8DIgSMX — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) November 7, 2020

A man carrying groceries down my street takes in the moment pic.twitter.com/GFo8DIgSMX — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) November 7, 2020

The celebration continues in downtown Carrboro. No sign of letting up.#Election2020 pic.twitter.com/GOg3YDZjVW — WCHL & Chapelboro (@WCHLChapelboro) November 7, 2020

WATCH: Celebrations erupt in New York, D.C., and other cities as Joe Biden becomes president-elect pic.twitter.com/CHblThMODl — BNO News (@BNONews) November 7, 2020

Celebrations in Washington DC: pic.twitter.com/JBVapNZET4 — Jonathan Rugman (@jrug) November 7, 2020

Businesses across the country had prepared for the worst days prior to the election by boarding up their storefronts in case of violence around Election Day. Protests and riots erupted following the death of George Floyd in May, and have occurred in numerous cities in the following months.

Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia prepared for civil unrest by fortifying businesses and readying police for possible rioting.

Driving through downtown LA…so many businesses boarded up & in the process of boarding up. Same thing happening in Beverly Hills & Santa Monica in anticipation of election night. All 3 areas hit hard by looters & rioters during George Floyd unrest. pic.twitter.com/wxrfs3ErDN — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 30, 2020

Happening now – store fronts being boarded up in downtown DC ahead of the election. This is the National Press Building near the White House. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/FWd8mK8ZkL — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) October 28, 2020

Boarding up windows in Mount Vernon Triangle ahead of Election Day @wusa9 @GetUpDC pic.twitter.com/wj0FzL142i — Nicole D’Antonio (@NicoleDiAntonio) October 28, 2020

In October, reports found that D.C. Metropolitan Police Department purchased $100,000 in tear gas in preparation for civil unrest in the coming months. (RELATED: Washington DC Preps For An Attack)

On Wednesday, the day of the election, a crowd of around 150 people who were dressed in all black and wearing helmets began marching through the streets of Washington, D.C., chanting “F*ck Trump. F*ck Biden. No more presidents.” One person had a sign that said “burn down the American plantation.”

DC: “F*ck Trump. F*ck Biden. No more presidents” About 150 black block Antifa begin marching through the streets lead by an umbrella squad They have gas masks, weapons and some have shields pic.twitter.com/xKJulu0zZ3 — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) November 4, 2020

Some were carrying weapons, gas masks and shields, according to The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer.