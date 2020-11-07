Elections

Celebrations Erupt Across Country Following Projected Joe Biden Election Victory

US-VOTE-BIDEN

(Photo by KENA BETANCUR/Afp/AFP via Getty Images)

Marlo Safi Culture Reporter
Celebrations erupted across the country following Joe Biden’s projected win over President Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Businesses across the country had prepared for the worst days prior to the election by boarding up their storefronts in case of violence around Election Day. Protests and riots erupted following the death of George Floyd in May, and have occurred in numerous cities in the following months.

Washington, D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and Philadelphia prepared for civil unrest by fortifying businesses and readying police for possible rioting. 

In October, reports found that D.C. Metropolitan Police Department purchased $100,000 in tear gas in preparation for civil unrest in the coming months. (RELATED: Washington DC Preps For An Attack)

On Wednesday, the day of the election, a crowd of around 150 people who were dressed in all black and wearing helmets began marching through the streets of Washington, D.C., chanting “F*ck Trump. F*ck Biden. No more presidents.” One person had a sign that said “burn down the American plantation.” 

Some were carrying weapons, gas masks and shields, according to The Blaze reporter Elijah Schaffer.