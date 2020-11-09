Photos And Plot Details From Season 2, Episode 3 Of ‘The Mandalorian’ Are Out

Plot details and photos from the upcoming episode of “The Mandalorian” have hit the web.

The plot of the third episode of season two, according to Post Cred Pod, is: "The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies."

Official plot synopsis for Chapter 11 of #TheMandalorian “The Mandalorian braves high seas and meets unexpected allies.” ???? pic.twitter.com/B3T7NASSOp — Post Cred Pod (@PostCredPod) November 9, 2020

According to BroBible, the upcoming episode will also introduce the audience to a character named Sabine Wren, who is played by Sasha Banks.

I’m going to go out on a limb and guess that she plays one of the “unexpected allies” that the Mandalorian meets on his journey.

Wookieepedia describes Wren as “a human female Mandalorian warrior and revolutionary leader during the early rebellion against the Galactic Empire.”

I’ll be honest with everyone reading this. I have loved the first two episodes of season two of “The Mandalorian.”

“Chapter 9” was an outstanding premiere to get things kicked off in season two, and Timothy Olyphant‘s addition to the show was a great choice.

I’m hoping we haven’t seen the last of him just yet.

Now, we wait to find out what Banks’ character is all about. If you’re not already caught up on season two, I can’t recommend it enough.

Do yourself a huge favor and watch it! You can thank me later!