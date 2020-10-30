‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Premieres On Disney+ Friday

Season two of “The Mandalorian” has started on Disney+.

The first episode of the second season of the hit “Star Wars” show dropped Friday morning for fans, and I couldn’t be more amped. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

We’ve waited a long time for this day to arrive, and “The Mandalorian” is officially back.

My friends, I try never to get too high or too low in life. You have to learn how to operate between the four and the six.

That allows you to approach things from a rational stance, and never get too jacked up or too low in a valley. However, I’m disregarding that rule for “The Mandalorian” season two officially getting here.

“The Mandalorian” accomplished what a lot of new “Star Wars” movies failed to do, which was provide us the nostalgic feeling from the originals.

The goal of every “Star Wars” project should be to bring back that feeling we all got when we watched the original saga.

“The Mandalorian” got that job done in spades.

Now, season two has officially arrived. If you’re not excited about that, then I seriously have to wonder whether or not you and I would be friends.

My plans for today? Well, they’re very simple. I’m putting in a pizza, grabbing a few drinks, turning off my phone, firing up episode one of season two and I’m not moving until it’s over.

Let’s ride!