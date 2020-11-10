Bonus Footage From ‘The Last Dance’ Shows Michael Jordan Discussing Other Players Being Compared To Him

Rare video footage shines a light on how Michael Jordan viewed people being labeled his heir apparent in the NBA.

FanSided released bonus footage that never aired in the original run of "The Last Dance," and the 1998 conversation between Jordan and Stuart Scott is pretty interesting.

The six-time NBA champion with the Chicago Bulls was asked about players being referred to as the “next Michael Jordan.”

As I’m sure you could guess, Jordan didn’t think the label was “fair,” and dived into how forcing the comparisons could water down the NBA product.

That answer is the most Michael Jordan answer I could imagine. We know he thinks comparing different eras is stupid, and we know the man is focused on business.

Notice how he immediately zeroed in on the consumer (the fans), and talked about how pushy flashy players wouldn’t be enough to fool them?

He’s saying you can’t fake it. Either a player is a superstar or they’re not. I didn’t even know who Harold Miner was before Scott mentioned him, which perfectly proves my point.

At the end of the day, we have to be happy with who players are, and we have to accept their accomplishments as they are.

Will there ever be another Michael Jordan? Probably not. He changed the game in ways that are hard to explain. It doesn’t mean he was the most naturally talented, but it might mean he had the greatest impact.

I could seriously watch MJ interviews on repeat for hours without getting bored. The man’s brain just operates at a different level. Also, if you haven’t seen “The Last Dance,” I can’t recommend it enough.

It’s outstanding from the opening scene through the closing credits.