REPORT: Trump Planning To Open PAC To Maintain Influence In GOP

President Donald Trump is reportedly making plans to create a fundraising political action committee (PAC) to maintain his influence in the GOP if his legal challenges fail to bring him a win against President-elect Joe Biden, the New York Times reported Tuesday.

While the Times is reporting the plan as a new development, senior members of Trump’s campaign told the Times that Trump had always planned to open the PAC regardless of the result of the presidential election. The Associated Press, Fox News and other outlets have called the election for Biden, but a number of states are headed toward automatic recounts and the Trump campaign has litigation pending in several more.

“The president always planned to do this, win or lose, so he can support candidates and issues he cares about, such as combating voter fraud,” Trump campaign Communications Director Murtaugh told the Times regarding the PAC. (RELATED: Here’s How Mail-In Ballots Are Counted And Verified To Prevent Fraud)

The report of the PAC comes as both Republicans and Democrats begin to ask what Trump’s role will be in the GOP in the event of his presidential loss. There have also been unconfirmed rumors that Trump plans to start a TV news channel to compete with Fox News for conservative viewership, as reported by CNN.

Trump currently maintains a firm grip on GOP politics and is likely to work to maintain that influence in some manner. He is also privately considering a presidential run in 2024, according to Axios. Trump would be 78 years old at that time, roughly the same age as Biden in this election.

Other members of the White House staff are also reportedly looking at new professional options as Trump’s prospects against Biden look more and more dire, according to CNN. Some within the White House seem to remain confident that Trump’s legal challenges will pull through.