“American Horror Stories” will air exclusively on Hulu instead of also being on FX.

Ryan Murphy sent shockwaves through the entertainment world when it was revealed the “AHS” spinoff was coming to life. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The new series from the “American Horror Story” creator will follow a new horror story every single week.

Now, we know where it’ll air and it won’t be on FX. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the highly-anticipated show will “run exclusively on FX on Hulu.”

FX already has its content up on Hulu, but most of it also airs on the cable channel. “American Horror Stories” will break that trend.

All previous seasons of “American Horror Story” are already on the streaming site.

This is a great decision from Hulu and FX. This is how you drive subscriptions. This is how you move the needle.

You take a show with a committed audience and millions of fans and you put the spinoff exclusively on a streaming site.

It’s a genius idea. It more or less guarantees “AHS” fans sign up for Hulu if they haven’t already.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Oct 21, 2019 at 5:00pm PDT

I’ve always said the streaming wars are great for consumers and I 100% believe that will only become more true as more time passes.

Hulu getting exclusive rights to “American Horror Stories” might force Netflix, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video to up their exclusive game.

That’s not a bad thing at all. We’ve all seen what those companies are capable of when it comes to original programming.

There’s no set release date yet, but you can count on me to keep you updated on information as I get it!