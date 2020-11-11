Cardi B Apologizes After Being Accused Of Cultural Appropriation

Rapper Cardi B apologized for offending people after she was accused of culturally appropriating the Hindu goddess Durga.

Cardi B addressed the backlash on her Instagram stories Wednesday, according to ET Canada. The “I Like It Like That” rapper was accused of appropriating the Hindu goddess Durga after she appeared on the cover of Footwear News as Durga holding shoes. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Set To Rename Shapewear Line After Being Accused Of Cultural Appropriation)

Footwear News claimed the photo “pays homage to Durga, the Hindu goddess, whose symbols of protection and inner strength resonate as much in modern times as they have through the centuries. Like Durga, Cardi B is a dominant female voice at a critical time,” according to the outlet.

Cardi B apologizes for her Footwear News cover “I should’ve done my research, I’m sorry. I can’t change the past but I’m gonna do more research in the future” pic.twitter.com/2nnsGCGyYU — Female Rap Room (@FemaleRapRoom) November 11, 2020

Cardi told fans that she will “do more research for the future.”

“When I did the shoot, the creatives told me I was going to represent a Goddess; that she represents strength, femininity and liberation, and that’s something I love and I’m all about,” Cardi said on Instagram stories, according to the outlet. “And though it was dope, if people think I’m offending their culture or their religion I want to say that was not my intent. I do not like offending anyone’s religion; I wouldn’t like it if someone did it to my religion.”

“When people dress as Virgin Mary and Jesus, as long as they do it in a beautiful, graceful way…. But I wasn’t trying to be disrespectful; maybe I should have done my research,” she reportedly continued. “I’m sorry, I can’t change the past but I will do more research for the future.”