Cardi B Says She’s Back With Rapper Offset After Filing For Divorce

Cardi B confirmed that she’s back with husband rapper Offset after videos surfaced of her wild birthday party in Las Vegas.

The 28-year-old rapper said she’s a “crazy bi—” after video surfaced on social media of her and Offset looking cozy together. (RELATED: Cardi B Defends Choosing Kylie Jenner For New Music Video After Fans Start A Petition To Remove Her)

“Listen y’all, I’m just a crazy bi—,” Cardi B shared in an Instagram video. The comments were noted by Billboard magazine in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Cardi B Rants About Taxes And The IRS In Incredible Video)

“You know how I be arguing with y’all on social media?” she added. “That’s exactly how we are, between me and my man.”

The “WAP” hitmaker continued, “So when people be saying I be doing sh– for attention, with this and that, no, I’m just a crazy bi—.”

The rapper shared that her feelings about her husband are all over the place, “one day” she’s happy, “the next day” she wants to “beat a n—a up….” because she starts missing him.

“It’s hard not to talk to your best friend,” the “Hustlers” star shared. “It’s really hard not to talk to your best friend. And it’s really hard to have no di–.”

It all comes after Cardi B filed for divorce in September from Offset after the two secretly tied the knot in 2017.

As previously reported, in 2018 the couple briefly split over rumors of infidelity, according to People magazine. The couple also has a 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.