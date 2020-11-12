Ocasio-Cortez Appears To Throw Shade At Joe Manchin For Defund The Police Position

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took aim at Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in a Thursday tweet for his position on defunding the police.

With two Senate seats up for grabs and control of the chamber on the line in a January runoff in Georgia, Manchin this week has attempted to alleviate concerns that Democrats would be able to act on far-left proposals like stacking the Supreme Court, eliminating the Senate filibuster, the Green New Deal, and defunding the police by promising to be the deal-breaking vote in a 50/50 Senate.

Manchin reiterated those positions in an interview with The Washington Examiner, a link to which he tweeted out Wednesday along with a less than favorable statement about defund the police efforts.

Defund the police? Defund, my butt. I’m a proud West Virginia Democrat. We are the party of working men and women. We want to protect Americans’ jobs & healthcare. We do not have some crazy socialist agenda, and we do not believe in defunding the police. https://t.co/EIFHX5OQ37 — Senator Joe Manchin (@Sen_JoeManchin) November 11, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez, a vocal proponent of defunding police forces across the country, responded to Manchin’s tweet with a picture of her seemingly giving him the stink eye as he applauded President Donald Trump during a State of the Union address. (RELATED: Senator-Elect Tuberville: With Biden As President, GOP Is ‘Playing For Freedom’ Against ‘Socialists’ And ‘Communists’)