Elvis Presley’s Diamond Ring Prepared For Auction, Expected To Net $500,000

A gold and diamond “TCB” ring worn by Elvis Presley is expected to net more than $500,000 at a Los Angeles memorabilia auction, Reuters reported Thursday.

This Presley ring is known to be the first of a series with the acronym “Taking Care of Business” (TCB) letters and lightning bolt design that Elvis himself took on as a mantra in 1969 when he started performing in concert again after his movie career, Reuters reported.

Brigitte Kruse, the founder of GWS Auctions, thought the ring could bring in between $500,000 to $1 million at the next auction.

“It’s the quintessential Elvis jewelry piece,” Kruse said, per Reuters.

(RELATED: Dinosaur Skeleton Sells For $3.5 Million) The ring, designed by Elvis himself, is made up of various diamonds that weigh 9.81 carats in total. It was given as a gift by Presley to the band’s singer J.D. Sumner, in 1975.

A 1975 FLH 1200 Harley-Davidson is also for sale at the auction. The estimated value of the bike, that he often rode at his Graceland estate in Memphis, is between $300,00 and $350,000, according to Reuters.

Along with all of the “King of Rock” memorabilia, the most expensive lot for sale is a collection of master tapes from the 1969 Woodstock festival. These tapes sat in one of the producer’s storage lockers for more than 10 years, and have never been sold before.

In this collection of tapes, is more than 700 hours of performances by artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin and The Who. This collection is valued at $1.6 million.