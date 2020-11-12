Penn State Star Journey Brown Retires From Football After Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Diagnoses

Penn State football star Journey Brown is done playing for the rest of his life.

The star running back, who hasn’t played in 2020, announced Wednesday night that he’d been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, and was medically retiring from the sport he dominated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a heart condition that can cause pumping blood to become a difficult task because of an enlarged muscle, according to the Mayo Clinic.

You can read Brown’s full statement below.

I didn’t even expect to make it this far but it’s about Journey, not the destination. #HLM #SIAM pic.twitter.com/nbQrIsjXzY — SUNNY-D☀️???? (@JourneyBrown6) November 11, 2020

For those of you who don’t know, Brown was a hell of a running back for the Nittany Lions, and this is a huge loss for PSU.

During the 2019 season, Brown rushed for 12 touchdowns and 900 yards. He looked primed and ready to be the next PSU superstar at the position.

Now, it’s all over because of a heart condition he has no control over.

You never want to see anyone have to stop playing a game they love, and you definitely never want to see anyone stop playing when it looks like they have a huge future ahead of them.

It just goes to show that you can truly never know what the future holds.

Hopefully, Brown finds something else he loves to take up his time. It’s truly an unfortunate situation.