‘Alex Rider’ Season 1 Is Now Out In America

“Alex Rider” has arrived in America.

The TV series was released several months ago in the U.K., and it’s now finally out in the United States of America on Amazon Prime through IMDB TV. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

For those of you who might not know, the “Alex Rider” series was an insanely popular book series written by Anthony Horowitz starting back in 2000.

The series followed a teenager named Alex Rider. Following the death of his uncle, he’s recruited by the British as a spy and the books follow his missions around the world. Put simply, it’s teenage James Bond, and the books flew off of the shelves when I was a kid. I’m not overstating when I say every guy I knew between the ages of 11 and 16 read at least a few “Alex Rider” books growing up.

You could never get them at the school library because they were always checked out. That’s why I eventually just bought the entire damn saga.

Now, a TV series based on the books is out in America for millions of fans to enjoy. It appears like the TV series starts at the second book, which I’m fine with.

We already had a “Stormbreaker” movie, and it wasn’t very good. Without spoiling anything, the second book takes place at an elite boarding school where sinister plans are unfolding.

Yeah, I’m ready to cancel all my plans for the rest of the day and get started.

Despite all the limited viewing options early during the coronavirus pandemic, we’re rolling at the moment. We have “The Mandalorian” and we have “Alex Rider” season one.

I feel like I’m 15 again, and I can’t wait to dive back in!