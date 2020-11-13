Cleveland Browns Close Their Facility After A Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Cleveland Browns have closed their facility because of coronavirus.

The Browns announced Friday morning that their facility was closed following a player testing positive for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Cleveland is currently scheduled to play the Texans this Sunday.

Earlier this morning, we were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19. Our facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted. pic.twitter.com/vayKqtPf0T — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 13, 2020

As I always say whenever it’s just one test, we have no reason at all to panic right now. No reason at all.

The Browns are simply following procedure. A player has tested positive, everyone is staying home and the medical experts are taking over.

There’s no reason at all to panic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

As a betting man, I’d bet just about anything the game against the Texans happens if it’s just one positive test.

Of course, people in the media will get all spun up and panic because that’s what people in the media do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns)

Relax. I’m confident everything will be just fine.