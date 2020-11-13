Editorial

The Ivy League Cancels Basketball And All Winter Sports During The Coronavirus Pandemic

March Madness Logo (Credit: Shutterstock/Al Sermeno Photography)

March Madness Logo (Credit: Shutterstock/Al Sermeno Photography)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Ivy League has canceled all winter sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

The prestigious D1 conference announced Thursday night that the league would “forego athletics competition in fall & winter sports” during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most notably, the decision means that there won’t be any Ivy League basketball this season.

While I feel bad for all the athletes, the only two sports that matter in this situation for the Ivy League are men’s basketball and men’s hockey.

No offense to everyone else who plays sports in the Ivy League, but we all know that’s the truth.

The Ivy League has an auto-bid to March Madness, and the league’s hockey teams are much better than you probably think.

Now, neither will get the chance to compete in 2020-2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s an incredibly unfortunate situation for all the players and coaches who have put in so much work.

Now, we just have to sit back and hope that more conferences don’t make the same decision. Seeing as how the FBS conferences are playing football, I’m guessing we’ll have most teams playing basketball. We’ll see what happens, but this is just a brutal call for the Ivy League athletes involved.