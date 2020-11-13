The Ivy League Cancels Basketball And All Winter Sports During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Ivy League has canceled all winter sports during the coronavirus pandemic.

The prestigious D1 conference announced Thursday night that the league would “forego athletics competition in fall & winter sports” during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most notably, the decision means that there won’t be any Ivy League basketball this season.

With the health & wellbeing of student-athletes & the greater campus community in mind, The Ivy League Presidents decide to forego athletics competition in fall & winter sports, postpone competition in spring sports through February 2021. ????» https://t.co/AHOsAEznUt pic.twitter.com/dFAeXsVSfI — The Ivy League ???? (@IvyLeague) November 12, 2020

Joint Statement from the Ivy League Council of Presidents. ???? » https://t.co/AHOsAEznUt pic.twitter.com/XJJS3JT1pW — The Ivy League ???? (@IvyLeague) November 12, 2020

While I feel bad for all the athletes, the only two sports that matter in this situation for the Ivy League are men’s basketball and men’s hockey.

No offense to everyone else who plays sports in the Ivy League, but we all know that’s the truth.

The Ivy League has an auto-bid to March Madness, and the league’s hockey teams are much better than you probably think.

Now, neither will get the chance to compete in 2020-2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s an incredibly unfortunate situation for all the players and coaches who have put in so much work.

Now, we just have to sit back and hope that more conferences don’t make the same decision. Seeing as how the FBS conferences are playing football, I’m guessing we’ll have most teams playing basketball. We’ll see what happens, but this is just a brutal call for the Ivy League athletes involved.