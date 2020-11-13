Marshall Will Wear Special Uniforms Saturday Honoring The Players Lost In The 1970 Plane Crash

Marshall is pulling a 100% pure class move this Saturday against Middle Tennessee.

When the Thundering Herd take the field Saturday against the Blue Raiders, they’ll be wearing special black uniforms honoring the 75 people who died in a 1970 plane crash carrying the team. Players, coaches, boosters, plane staff and other individuals all perished in the horrific crash. There were no survivors. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the announcement video, which features Matthew McConaughey’s words from “We Are Marshall,” below.

The 1970 plane crash involving Marshall’s football team is widely-considered the greatest tragedy in American sports.

Saturday will mark the 50-year anniversary of the plane carrying the team going down after a game against East Carolina.

According to CBS Sports, 64 kids “became orphans after losing one or both parents on the flight” and “The funerals went on for days” after the horrific event.

This Saturday when the Thundering Herd play Middle Tennessee, they’ll be wearing black uniforms to honor the 75 lives that ended in tragedy November 14, 1970.

???????????? ⚫️⚫️ This Saturday, we wear black to honor the 75. ⚫️⚫️#WeAreMarshall ???????? pic.twitter.com/av4vSQ1x2m — Marshall Football (@HerdFB) November 12, 2020

It’s not a secret that I love great uniforms in college football, but this is a very different situation. This isn’t about getting hyped up.

This is about honoring those who are no longer with us. This is about a football program honoring those we never got to live a full life and took their final breathes in one of the worst tragedies this country has ever seen.

Damn, I think I’m ready to shed a tear. Major props to Marshall for honoring those who came before them and lost their lives in the terrible 1970 plane crash.